iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,558,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $41.67. 2,646,503 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

