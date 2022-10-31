iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 345,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97.

