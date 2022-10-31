iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.62. 880,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

