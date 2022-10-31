iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 880,411 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

