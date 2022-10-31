iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.15. 115,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.