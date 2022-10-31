iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

