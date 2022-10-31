iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.92. 178,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

