iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,248,574. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

