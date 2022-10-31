iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.51. 8,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

