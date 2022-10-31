iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

