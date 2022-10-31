iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.