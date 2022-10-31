iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.