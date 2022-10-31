iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
