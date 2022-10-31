iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $276.47 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

