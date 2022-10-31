iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,473 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 221,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. 13,284,223 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

