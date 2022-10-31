iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,284,223 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

