IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

