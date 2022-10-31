IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
IsoEnergy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
