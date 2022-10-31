ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

ISS A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

