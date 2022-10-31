Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 4,876 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 3,538,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,607,773. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

