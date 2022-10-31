Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,966 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 580,676 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

