Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $216.34. 101,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

