Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.59. 641,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,654,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

