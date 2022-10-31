Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,118. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

