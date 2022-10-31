Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 120,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,001. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

