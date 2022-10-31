Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

