Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.76. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,544. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

