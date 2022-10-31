Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $207.31. 265,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

