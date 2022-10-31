Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
JAGX stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
