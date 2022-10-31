Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

