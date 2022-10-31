JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.42).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 96.86 ($1.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,614.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.67. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59). In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 292,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63). Also, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,301.59).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.