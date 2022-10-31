Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HFG opened at €20.40 ($20.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.