Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Thursday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a PE ratio of 574.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

