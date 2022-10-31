JOE (JOE) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $72.03 million and $2.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

