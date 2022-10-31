JOE Price Reaches $0.22 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. JOE has a total market cap of $72.41 million and $2.82 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

