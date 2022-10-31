John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.10. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 400 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 392,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

