Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

