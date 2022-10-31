JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 752,793 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 417,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBRE opened at $82.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

