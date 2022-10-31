JUNO Price Tops $3.08 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. JUNO has a total market cap of $193.81 million and $836,865.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00015135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,844,309 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

