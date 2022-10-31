Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Mines’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Jupiter Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

