Jupiter Mines Limited (JMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Mines’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

