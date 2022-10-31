Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) Insider Acquires A$19,981.84 in Stock

Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL – Get Rating) insider Simon Wandke bought 499,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,981.84 ($13,973.31).

Kalium Lakes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Kalium Lakes Company Profile

Kalium Lakes Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Australia. It focuses on the development of 100% owned the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which include 16 granted exploration licenses, two mining leases, and various miscellaneous licenses covering an area of approximately 1,800 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

