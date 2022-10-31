Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on November 9th

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KCLI stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.58 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

