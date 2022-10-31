Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $457.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $457.52 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00094305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00068824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001364 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 310,236,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,781,426 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

