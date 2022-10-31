Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $450.50 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Kava has a total market cap of $450.50 million and $17.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00007172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00092524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 310,439,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,984,717 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

