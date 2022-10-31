Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 29,850 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 52.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.