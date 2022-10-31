Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,350 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.14. 20,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.