Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,635. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

