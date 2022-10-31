Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,941,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,300 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 6.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $247,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. 131,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.