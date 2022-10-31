Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.49 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after buying an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. 61,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

