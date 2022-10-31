Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $461,000 Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth about $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

EBR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 100,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,477. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

