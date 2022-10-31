Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 379,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,028,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 379,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $84,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 287,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,412. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

