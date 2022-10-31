Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $494,860.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $108.96 million and approximately $494,860.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.35 or 0.31926341 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012469 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.